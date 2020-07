Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Check out this Beautiful Property Off Lake Ray Hubbard, Captains Cove 2-story Condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas with open floor plan and Wet bar area. This Property is beautiful,and a fantastic location. The property heavily treed courtyard accompanied with a beautiful community pool that you can see for your private patio. This is a must see it wont last long Move in ready.