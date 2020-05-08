5737 Valley Mills Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/4bcd44a0d4 ----
Charming 3 bedrm, 2 bath home with Great Curb-Appeal! Lush landscape with large shade trees & Swing Set. Recently Updated Countertops, dishwasher and painted Kitchen Cabinets! Wood Burning Fireplace, Spacious Family room and Living Room. Attic has Floored Storage. Garage has tons of storage & workbench. Blocks away from elementary school, Audubon Park with wave pool, & Duck Creek Green Belt trails. Close to I-30, 635 & George Bush Turnpike!! Amana Fridge with Freezer Stays!! Partially Furnished. Pets on Case by Case Basis, Must be under 25 lbs.
1 Car Garage
Balcony/Patio
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets