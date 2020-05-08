5737 Valley Mills Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/4bcd44a0d4 ----

Charming 3 bedrm, 2 bath home with Great Curb-Appeal! Lush landscape with large shade trees & Swing Set. Recently Updated Countertops, dishwasher and painted Kitchen Cabinets! Wood Burning Fireplace, Spacious Family room and Living Room. Attic has Floored Storage. Garage has tons of storage & workbench. Blocks away from elementary school, Audubon Park with wave pool, & Duck Creek Green Belt trails. Close to I-30, 635 & George Bush Turnpike!! Amana Fridge with Freezer Stays!! Partially Furnished. Pets on Case by Case Basis, Must be under 25 lbs.



1 Car Garage

Balcony/Patio

Ceiling Fan

Central Heat & Air

Disposal

Electric Range

Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections

Pets Allowed

Walk In Closets