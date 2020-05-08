All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5737 Valley Mills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5737 Valley Mills Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5737 Valley Mills Dr

5737 Valley Mills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5737 Valley Mills Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/4bcd44a0d4 ----
Charming 3 bedrm, 2 bath home with Great Curb-Appeal! Lush landscape with large shade trees & Swing Set. Recently Updated Countertops, dishwasher and painted Kitchen Cabinets! Wood Burning Fireplace, Spacious Family room and Living Room. Attic has Floored Storage. Garage has tons of storage & workbench. Blocks away from elementary school, Audubon Park with wave pool, & Duck Creek Green Belt trails. Close to I-30, 635 & George Bush Turnpike!! Amana Fridge with Freezer Stays!! Partially Furnished. Pets on Case by Case Basis, Must be under 25 lbs.

1 Car Garage
Balcony/Patio
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 Valley Mills Dr have any available units?
5737 Valley Mills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5737 Valley Mills Dr have?
Some of 5737 Valley Mills Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5737 Valley Mills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5737 Valley Mills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 Valley Mills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5737 Valley Mills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5737 Valley Mills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5737 Valley Mills Dr offers parking.
Does 5737 Valley Mills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5737 Valley Mills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 Valley Mills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5737 Valley Mills Dr has a pool.
Does 5737 Valley Mills Dr have accessible units?
No, 5737 Valley Mills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 Valley Mills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5737 Valley Mills Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District