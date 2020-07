Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Super cute little 2 bedroom in great Garland neighborhood. Spacious living with fireplace and open staircase. Perfect size kitchen for cooking, entertaining or ever day dinner. Designer Neutral paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Close to I-30 and shopping! This home will NOT last long!



Apply at Citywiderem.com



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage