All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 525 Moonlight Drive.
Home
Garland, TX
525 Moonlight Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:46 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
525 Moonlight Drive
525 Moonlight Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
525 Moonlight Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
QUIET NESTLED PART OF GARLAND. LIVING DINING OPEN. TWO FULL BATHS. READY FOR MOVE-IN. LARGE YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have any available units?
525 Moonlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 525 Moonlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Moonlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Moonlight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Moonlight Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have a pool?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
