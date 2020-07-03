All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 525 Moonlight Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
525 Moonlight Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:46 AM

525 Moonlight Drive

525 Moonlight Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

525 Moonlight Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
QUIET NESTLED PART OF GARLAND. LIVING DINING OPEN. TWO FULL BATHS. READY FOR MOVE-IN. LARGE YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Moonlight Drive have any available units?
525 Moonlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 525 Moonlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Moonlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Moonlight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Moonlight Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have a pool?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Moonlight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Moonlight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District