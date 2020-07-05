All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5206 Waltham Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5206 Waltham Ct
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:03 AM

5206 Waltham Ct

5206 Waltham Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5206 Waltham Court, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3/2/2 2-story home in Garland! - Great 2-story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in nice Garland neighborhood. As you enter you are welcomed by a nice open & spacious living space that has vaulted ceilings with plenty of natural light. Chef style kitchen and dining area off the main living room. It has ceramic tile throughout living room, kitchen and bathrooms and has carpet on stairs and in all bedrooms. This property has a large fenced in backyard perfect for relaxing. Located in a great part of Garland not far from dining, shopping, entertainment. Conveniently located close to 190 President George Bush, I-30 and I-635. This home won't last long. Come check it out today. Property occupied until 12/1/2019.

DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.

(RLNE5491734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 Waltham Ct have any available units?
5206 Waltham Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 5206 Waltham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5206 Waltham Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 Waltham Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5206 Waltham Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5206 Waltham Ct offer parking?
No, 5206 Waltham Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5206 Waltham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 Waltham Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 Waltham Ct have a pool?
No, 5206 Waltham Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5206 Waltham Ct have accessible units?
No, 5206 Waltham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 Waltham Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 Waltham Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 Waltham Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 Waltham Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District