5206 Waltham Ct

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3/2/2 2-story home in Garland! - Great 2-story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled in nice Garland neighborhood. As you enter you are welcomed by a nice open & spacious living space that has vaulted ceilings with plenty of natural light. Chef style kitchen and dining area off the main living room. It has ceramic tile throughout living room, kitchen and bathrooms and has carpet on stairs and in all bedrooms. This property has a large fenced in backyard perfect for relaxing. Located in a great part of Garland not far from dining, shopping, entertainment. Conveniently located close to 190 President George Bush, I-30 and I-635. This home won't last long. Come check it out today. Property occupied until 12/1/2019.



DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.



(RLNE5491734)