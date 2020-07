Amenities

Remodeled condo with views of Lake Ray Hubbard. Newer flooring, paint, appliances, including refrigerator and a balcony to relax and watch the sunset. This is a great condo in walking distance to restaurants and Bass Pro. Pets are allowed with no aggressive breed. There is no app fee but will need to complete a lease app for back ground check. Hurry, this will not last!