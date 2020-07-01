Rent Calculator
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:15 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4417 Princeton Dr
4417 Princeton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4417 Princeton Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... -
(RLNE4810500)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4417 Princeton Dr have any available units?
4417 Princeton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 4417 Princeton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Princeton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Princeton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Princeton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4417 Princeton Dr offer parking?
No, 4417 Princeton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4417 Princeton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Princeton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Princeton Dr have a pool?
No, 4417 Princeton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Princeton Dr have accessible units?
No, 4417 Princeton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Princeton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Princeton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4417 Princeton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4417 Princeton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
