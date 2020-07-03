All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
4306 Justice Lane
Last updated September 21 2019 at 9:42 AM

4306 Justice Lane

4306 Justice Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Justice Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Garland - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with over-sized backyard with covered back patio and storage shed. Laminate hardwoods throughout. 2 dining areas and sunken in living room. Master bath has stand up shower. This home has great curb appeal! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE2417120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 Justice Lane have any available units?
4306 Justice Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 4306 Justice Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4306 Justice Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 Justice Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4306 Justice Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4306 Justice Lane offer parking?
No, 4306 Justice Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4306 Justice Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 Justice Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 Justice Lane have a pool?
No, 4306 Justice Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4306 Justice Lane have accessible units?
No, 4306 Justice Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 Justice Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4306 Justice Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4306 Justice Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4306 Justice Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

