4306 Justice Lane

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Garland - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with over-sized backyard with covered back patio and storage shed. Laminate hardwoods throughout. 2 dining areas and sunken in living room. Master bath has stand up shower. This home has great curb appeal! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



