425 Rustic Ridge Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You gotta see this place, just beautiful, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with outstanding features including Fantastic Tropical backyard for entertaining with covered patio & pool with slide and arbor to boot. Updated flooring, no popcorn on walls or ceilings anywhere, smooth surfaces, fresh paint, new carpet, wood burning FL, kitchen has underneath lighting, updated light fixtures,breakfast bar,pretty backsplash,granite counter tops,recessed lighting thru-out,CF's,painted garage walls & flooring also dryer hookup is gas or elec, very neat,drive up is outstanding,covered front porch for rocking chairs,beautiful landscaped yard! updated custom entry door, hardware update thru-out, new baseboards, updated blinds.