425 Rustic Ridge Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

425 Rustic Ridge Drive

Location

425 Rustic Ridge Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You gotta see this place, just beautiful, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with outstanding features including Fantastic Tropical backyard for entertaining with covered patio & pool with slide and arbor to boot. Updated flooring, no popcorn on walls or ceilings anywhere, smooth surfaces, fresh paint, new carpet, wood burning FL, kitchen has underneath lighting, updated light fixtures,breakfast bar,pretty backsplash,granite counter tops,recessed lighting thru-out,CF's,painted garage walls & flooring also dryer hookup is gas or elec, very neat,drive up is outstanding,covered front porch for rocking chairs,beautiful landscaped yard! updated custom entry door, hardware update thru-out, new baseboards, updated blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Rustic Ridge Drive have any available units?
425 Rustic Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Rustic Ridge Drive have?
Some of 425 Rustic Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Rustic Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Rustic Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Rustic Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 425 Rustic Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 425 Rustic Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 425 Rustic Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 425 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Rustic Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Rustic Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 425 Rustic Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 425 Rustic Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Rustic Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

