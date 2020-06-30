Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4217 Wheelwright Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4217 Wheelwright Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:37 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4217 Wheelwright Drive
4217 Wheelwright Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4217 Wheelwright Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in. Recent paint and wood flooring in all bedrooms. Walking distance to schools and shops. Accessible to George Bush Turnpike and US 75. Landlord will maintain landscape.
We are working with an application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have any available units?
4217 Wheelwright Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have?
Some of 4217 Wheelwright Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4217 Wheelwright Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Wheelwright Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Wheelwright Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Wheelwright Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Wheelwright Drive offers parking.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Wheelwright Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have a pool?
No, 4217 Wheelwright Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have accessible units?
No, 4217 Wheelwright Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 Wheelwright Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District