All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4217 Wheelwright Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4217 Wheelwright Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:37 AM

4217 Wheelwright Drive

4217 Wheelwright Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4217 Wheelwright Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in. Recent paint and wood flooring in all bedrooms. Walking distance to schools and shops. Accessible to George Bush Turnpike and US 75. Landlord will maintain landscape.

We are working with an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have any available units?
4217 Wheelwright Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have?
Some of 4217 Wheelwright Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Wheelwright Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Wheelwright Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Wheelwright Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Wheelwright Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Wheelwright Drive offers parking.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Wheelwright Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have a pool?
No, 4217 Wheelwright Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have accessible units?
No, 4217 Wheelwright Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Wheelwright Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 Wheelwright Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District