Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

410 Cedar Drive

410 Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

410 Cedar Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find newer home near downtown Garland. Single story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage on beautifully landscaped corner lot. Light and bright with open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings. Huge living room with a fireplace. Kitchen with big pantry and lots of counter & cabinet space. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Fresh interior paint, laminate wood floor throughout, tile or vinyl in wet areas. Also comes with sprinkler system and new hot water heater. Great convenient location with easy access to 190, 635, 75, shopping and entertainment. Don't miss! Agent and tenant to verify information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Cedar Drive have any available units?
410 Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Cedar Drive have?
Some of 410 Cedar Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Cedar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 410 Cedar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 410 Cedar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 Cedar Drive offers parking.
Does 410 Cedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Cedar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Cedar Drive have a pool?
No, 410 Cedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 410 Cedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Cedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Cedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Cedar Drive has units with dishwashers.

