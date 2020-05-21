410 Cedar Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find newer home near downtown Garland. Single story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage on beautifully landscaped corner lot. Light and bright with open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings. Huge living room with a fireplace. Kitchen with big pantry and lots of counter & cabinet space. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Fresh interior paint, laminate wood floor throughout, tile or vinyl in wet areas. Also comes with sprinkler system and new hot water heater. Great convenient location with easy access to 190, 635, 75, shopping and entertainment. Don't miss! Agent and tenant to verify information listed.