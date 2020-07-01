All apartments in Garland
4039 Star Trek Lane
Last updated November 25 2019 at 3:18 PM

4039 Star Trek Lane

4039 Star Trek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4039 Star Trek Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Garland! Walk into the family room with wood flooring, large brick fireplace with decorative mantle open to the dining room with wood floors and decorative lighting. The galley kitchen is complete with built in microwave, stainless steel fridge, natural stone countertops, breakfast nook and a great view of the back yard. Sizable bedrooms. Bathrooms feature natural stone and tiles with updated features. Separate utility room. Storage in the backyard. Cul-de-sac. Close to a golf course, nature preserve, and elementary school. Garland ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 Star Trek Lane have any available units?
4039 Star Trek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 Star Trek Lane have?
Some of 4039 Star Trek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 Star Trek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4039 Star Trek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 Star Trek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4039 Star Trek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4039 Star Trek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4039 Star Trek Lane offers parking.
Does 4039 Star Trek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4039 Star Trek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 Star Trek Lane have a pool?
No, 4039 Star Trek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4039 Star Trek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4039 Star Trek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 Star Trek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 Star Trek Lane has units with dishwashers.

