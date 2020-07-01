4039 Star Trek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In Garland! Walk into the family room with wood flooring, large brick fireplace with decorative mantle open to the dining room with wood floors and decorative lighting. The galley kitchen is complete with built in microwave, stainless steel fridge, natural stone countertops, breakfast nook and a great view of the back yard. Sizable bedrooms. Bathrooms feature natural stone and tiles with updated features. Separate utility room. Storage in the backyard. Cul-de-sac. Close to a golf course, nature preserve, and elementary school. Garland ISD.