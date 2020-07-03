All apartments in Garland
Location

3918 Kazak Street, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A fabulous ranch style home with curb appeal, an oversized lot, and beautiful, mature trees in the front and back! Enter this great home to an open floorplan, with a majestic stone fireplace in the living area, and a view to the kitchen that features granite counter tops, a farm sink, double ovens, and a breakfast nook. The formal dining has natural lighting from the magnificent bay windows. The spacious master bedroom features a sitting area and walk in closet. Wait, there is more! The game room is located off the patio and is well appointed with a bar and guest bathroom. Treat you, your family, and friends to the expansive yard with a pool and patio for entertainment! You do not want this one to get away! Make this your home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 Kazak Street have any available units?
3918 Kazak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 Kazak Street have?
Some of 3918 Kazak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 Kazak Street currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Kazak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Kazak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3918 Kazak Street is pet friendly.
Does 3918 Kazak Street offer parking?
No, 3918 Kazak Street does not offer parking.
Does 3918 Kazak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3918 Kazak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Kazak Street have a pool?
Yes, 3918 Kazak Street has a pool.
Does 3918 Kazak Street have accessible units?
No, 3918 Kazak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Kazak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3918 Kazak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

