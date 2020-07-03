3918 Kazak Street

Amenities

A fabulous ranch style home with curb appeal, an oversized lot, and beautiful, mature trees in the front and back! Enter this great home to an open floorplan, with a majestic stone fireplace in the living area, and a view to the kitchen that features granite counter tops, a farm sink, double ovens, and a breakfast nook. The formal dining has natural lighting from the magnificent bay windows. The spacious master bedroom features a sitting area and walk in closet. Wait, there is more! The game room is located off the patio and is well appointed with a bar and guest bathroom. Treat you, your family, and friends to the expansive yard with a pool and patio for entertainment! You do not want this one to get away! Make this your home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.