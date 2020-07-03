3702 Boxwood Drive

Amenities
Welcome Home! Situated in the coveted Beacon Hills subdivision in Garland minutes away from world-class shopping and entertainment with easy access to HWY-190, this beautiful townhome may fit all of your needs! This gorgeous 3 bed - 2 bath - 2 living - 2 dining townhome is equipped with a sizable master bedroom, a uniquely designed master bathroom with a walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and much more! The open kitchen includes a breakfast bar that uniquely transitions into the dining and living area. This property will not last!