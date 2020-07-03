3702 Boxwood Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home! Situated in the coveted Beacon Hills subdivision in Garland minutes away from world-class shopping and entertainment with easy access to HWY-190, this beautiful townhome may fit all of your needs! This gorgeous 3 bed - 2 bath - 2 living - 2 dining townhome is equipped with a sizable master bedroom, a uniquely designed master bathroom with a walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and much more! The open kitchen includes a breakfast bar that uniquely transitions into the dining and living area. This property will not last!