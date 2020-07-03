All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3702 Boxwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3702 Boxwood Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

3702 Boxwood Drive

3702 Boxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3702 Boxwood Drive, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home! Situated in the coveted Beacon Hills subdivision in Garland minutes away from world-class shopping and entertainment with easy access to HWY-190, this beautiful townhome may fit all of your needs! This gorgeous 3 bed - 2 bath - 2 living - 2 dining townhome is equipped with a sizable master bedroom, a uniquely designed master bathroom with a walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and much more! The open kitchen includes a breakfast bar that uniquely transitions into the dining and living area. This property will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 Boxwood Drive have any available units?
3702 Boxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 Boxwood Drive have?
Some of 3702 Boxwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 Boxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Boxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Boxwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3702 Boxwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3702 Boxwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3702 Boxwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3702 Boxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Boxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Boxwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3702 Boxwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3702 Boxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3702 Boxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 Boxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 Boxwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District