3626 Knight Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Newly remodeled house from top to bottom in heart of Garland. Open floor plan with 4 beds, 2 full baths. Upgraded kitchen with island, granite counter tops throughout, new ss appliances, incl. a wine-beverage cooler, huge walk in pantry. Upgraded bathrooms with spacious stand up shower in master. All new laminate floors all throughout the house. New interior and exterior paint, all new light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. Backyard has a beautifully updated pool, with new pool pump and pipes. New HVAC. Backyard fence is new. You will love this lovely house with plenty of space. Attached garage with epoxy, plenty of space for a workshop. Convenience commute. Can’t miss this opportunity, it will go by fast.