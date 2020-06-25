All apartments in Garland
3626 Knight Lane
3626 Knight Lane

3626 Knight Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3626 Knight Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled house from top to bottom in heart of Garland. Open floor plan with 4 beds, 2 full baths. Upgraded kitchen with island, granite counter tops throughout, new ss appliances, incl. a wine-beverage cooler, huge walk in pantry. Upgraded bathrooms with spacious stand up shower in master. All new laminate floors all throughout the house. New interior and exterior paint, all new light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. Backyard has a beautifully updated pool, with new pool pump and pipes. New HVAC. Backyard fence is new. You will love this lovely house with plenty of space. Attached garage with epoxy, plenty of space for a workshop. Convenience commute. Can’t miss this opportunity, it will go by fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Knight Lane have any available units?
3626 Knight Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 Knight Lane have?
Some of 3626 Knight Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Knight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Knight Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Knight Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3626 Knight Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3626 Knight Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Knight Lane offers parking.
Does 3626 Knight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Knight Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Knight Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3626 Knight Lane has a pool.
Does 3626 Knight Lane have accessible units?
No, 3626 Knight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Knight Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 Knight Lane has units with dishwashers.

