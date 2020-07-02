All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
3620 Clubview Drive
Location

3620 Clubview Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated town home. Updated kitchen cabinets, counter tops, ceramic tile and appliances. Separate dining area and a breakfast bar for additional seating. The home is freshly painted with updated carpet. All bedrooms are upstairs with the owner's retreat separate from the other two bedrooms. Small patio off the kitchen to the detached garage. Less than 5 miles from BCBS, State Farm and other major companies in the area, including the proposed office and business park at Jupiter and Miller Roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

