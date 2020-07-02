3620 Clubview Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated town home. Updated kitchen cabinets, counter tops, ceramic tile and appliances. Separate dining area and a breakfast bar for additional seating. The home is freshly painted with updated carpet. All bedrooms are upstairs with the owner's retreat separate from the other two bedrooms. Small patio off the kitchen to the detached garage. Less than 5 miles from BCBS, State Farm and other major companies in the area, including the proposed office and business park at Jupiter and Miller Roads.