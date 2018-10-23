All apartments in Garland
330 Clover Lane
330 Clover Lane

330 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

330 Clover Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"Holiday Special" Receive 2 weeks free rent in January on December moveins!!! Apply Now!!!

Simply adorable 4bd, 2ba Ranch style home in Garland offering large yard, pet friendly & a privacy fenced yard! Free flowing floorpan w just shy of 1500 sq ft, designer bathrooms, sparkling kitchen counter-tops.

To view the availability date, be notified when the property is available for viewing, set up a self-showing, or apply please visit: www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Clover Lane have any available units?
330 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 330 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
330 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Clover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 330 Clover Lane offer parking?
No, 330 Clover Lane does not offer parking.
Does 330 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Clover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 330 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 330 Clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 330 Clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Clover Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Clover Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Clover Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

