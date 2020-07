Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful town home in a progressive community near shopping, dining, highways, and entertainment. Property features large loft or game room on the 2nd floor, kitchen is cute and functional, and washer and dryer included. The community has a pool, two picnic areas, and outdoor areas are maintained by the HOA which is included in the rent also.