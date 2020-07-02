All apartments in Garland
2933 Southern Cross Drive
2933 Southern Cross Drive

2933 Southern Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Southern Cross Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Nestled in Garland, TX is this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that offers 1,579 sq ft of living space. Among the amenities you'll find hardwood floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

