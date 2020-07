Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated 4 bedroom and 2 bath home to rent. Plenty of space inside home. Nice Spacious backyard and patio. Just pack your bags and move in. Pets allowed.Close to schools and easy access to George Bush Highway. Close to restaurants and shopping centers. Real quiet neighborhood.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.