Garland, TX
2726 Phillips Dr.
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:39 AM

2726 Phillips Dr.

2726 Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2726 Phillips Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Spacious 4-bedroom house-safe/quite neighborhood - Property Id: 65316

Comfortable, spacious & energy efficient home in a safe & quiet neighborhood with 4 bedrooms. Only 7 minutes drive to UTD. Close to supermarket & Walmart/Target. Less than 5 min to many corporate offices :GEICO, Blue Cross, State Farm, Samsung, Cisco, Rockwell, AT&T, Fujitsu, etc.
* Master Bedroom is extra large with fireplace, sitting area, walk in closet, double vanities and with back yard view.
* 2 mid-size bedrooms with walk in closets.
* 4th bedroom is large with built in desk/shelf and brand new flooring and interior paints with extra large closet/storage area.
The newly remodeled kitchen comes with a large pantry, more cabinets & granite countertop. All 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets with lots of storage. Easy access to highway 190. Covered backyard patio makes great BBQ spot for entertaining!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/65316p
Property Id 65316

(RLNE5013918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Phillips Dr. have any available units?
2726 Phillips Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 Phillips Dr. have?
Some of 2726 Phillips Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Phillips Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Phillips Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Phillips Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 Phillips Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2726 Phillips Dr. offer parking?
No, 2726 Phillips Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2726 Phillips Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2726 Phillips Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Phillips Dr. have a pool?
No, 2726 Phillips Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Phillips Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2726 Phillips Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Phillips Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 Phillips Dr. has units with dishwashers.

