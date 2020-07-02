2726 Phillips Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Spacious 4-bedroom house-safe/quite neighborhood - Property Id: 65316



Comfortable, spacious & energy efficient home in a safe & quiet neighborhood with 4 bedrooms. Only 7 minutes drive to UTD. Close to supermarket & Walmart/Target. Less than 5 min to many corporate offices :GEICO, Blue Cross, State Farm, Samsung, Cisco, Rockwell, AT&T, Fujitsu, etc.

* Master Bedroom is extra large with fireplace, sitting area, walk in closet, double vanities and with back yard view.

* 2 mid-size bedrooms with walk in closets.

* 4th bedroom is large with built in desk/shelf and brand new flooring and interior paints with extra large closet/storage area.

The newly remodeled kitchen comes with a large pantry, more cabinets & granite countertop. All 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets with lots of storage. Easy access to highway 190. Covered backyard patio makes great BBQ spot for entertaining!

