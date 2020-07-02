2726 Phillips Dr.

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Spacious 4-bedroom house-safe/quite neighborhood - Property Id: 65316
Comfortable, spacious & energy efficient home in a safe & quiet neighborhood with 4 bedrooms. Only 7 minutes drive to UTD. Close to supermarket & Walmart/Target. Less than 5 min to many corporate offices :GEICO, Blue Cross, State Farm, Samsung, Cisco, Rockwell, AT&T, Fujitsu, etc.
* Master Bedroom is extra large with fireplace, sitting area, walk in closet, double vanities and with back yard view.
* 2 mid-size bedrooms with walk in closets.
* 4th bedroom is large with built in desk/shelf and brand new flooring and interior paints with extra large closet/storage area.
The newly remodeled kitchen comes with a large pantry, more cabinets & granite countertop. All 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets with lots of storage. Easy access to highway 190. Covered backyard patio makes great BBQ spot for entertaining!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/65316p
Property Id 65316
(RLNE5013918)