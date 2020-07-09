2721 Phillips Drive

OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM ! KITCHEN IS HUGE WITH EAT IN AREA AND CERAMIC TILE. LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. MASTER AND GUEST BATHROOMS HAVE CUSTOM CERAMIC TILE FLOORS. (2)FIREPLACES (1) IN THE L.R. AND (1) IN THE SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM. LARGE PATIO WITH ACCESS FROM THE L.R. AND MASTER B.R. WOOD FENCED BACK YARD. WALK IN CLOSETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
