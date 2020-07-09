All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2721 Phillips Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2721 Phillips Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 10:45 AM

2721 Phillips Drive

2721 Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2721 Phillips Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM ! KITCHEN IS HUGE WITH EAT IN AREA AND CERAMIC TILE. LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. MASTER AND GUEST BATHROOMS HAVE CUSTOM CERAMIC TILE FLOORS. (2)FIREPLACES (1) IN THE L.R. AND (1) IN THE SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM. LARGE PATIO WITH ACCESS FROM THE L.R. AND MASTER B.R. WOOD FENCED BACK YARD. WALK IN CLOSETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Phillips Drive have any available units?
2721 Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Phillips Drive have?
Some of 2721 Phillips Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Phillips Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2721 Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Phillips Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District