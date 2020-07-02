All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:00 AM

2506 Sword Drive

2506 Sword Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2506 Sword Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-maintained Garland home welcomes you with a spacious drive way to front car garage, offering 3 beds, 2 baths with large family living room. Easy access to HWY 75 and TX-190. Pictures shown (in 2019). Come and see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Sword Drive have any available units?
2506 Sword Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2506 Sword Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Sword Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Sword Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Sword Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2506 Sword Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Sword Drive offers parking.
Does 2506 Sword Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Sword Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Sword Drive have a pool?
No, 2506 Sword Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Sword Drive have accessible units?
No, 2506 Sword Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Sword Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Sword Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 Sword Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 Sword Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

