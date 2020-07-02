Well-maintained Garland home welcomes you with a spacious drive way to front car garage, offering 3 beds, 2 baths with large family living room. Easy access to HWY 75 and TX-190. Pictures shown (in 2019). Come and see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2506 Sword Drive have any available units?
2506 Sword Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2506 Sword Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Sword Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.