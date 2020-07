Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Picture yourself in this picturesque home! Lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage are just the beginning of this fabulous home. Inside, you'll find rich hardwood and tile flooring, bay windows, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and more. Cook your favorite meals in the modern kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space. Enjoy outdoor activities with friends in the fenced backyard. This home won't last long, apply online today!