Newly renovated 3 bedrooms house with fully remodeled bath. Featuring open concept living area to the kitchen. All rooms have fresh coat of paint. In the city of Garland where you have a free choice of schools. Close to highway I 635. Close to Parks and grocery stores and restaurants. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all the information regarding this property.