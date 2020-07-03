All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 213 E Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
213 E Vista Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:35 AM

213 E Vista Drive

213 East Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

213 East Vista Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, big backyard. Have a park nearby. Easy access to 78 and 635

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 E Vista Drive have any available units?
213 E Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 213 E Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 E Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 E Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 213 E Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 213 E Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 E Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 213 E Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 E Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 E Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 213 E Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 E Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 E Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 E Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 E Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 E Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 E Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District