Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Very well maintained open floor plan with split bedroom set up. Tile floor throughout, kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space with stainless stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Small Office space outside and a storage building and covered patio! The 1810 square footage includes the addition of the 5th bedroom.