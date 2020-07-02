All apartments in Garland
1918 Rolando Drive
1918 Rolando Drive

1918 Rolando Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Rolando Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute spacious home. Unique flexible floor plan can be 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom with two living rooms. Both bathrooms and kitchen updated or remodeled. Front room, dinette and all wet areas have ceramic tile floors. Bedroom carpets replaced September 2018. Interior doors and trim freshly painted. Brick fireplace has gas logs. Spacious master bathroom has separate tub and large tiled shower. Master closet is walk-in with plenty of shelving. Storage building with concrete flooring and electricity. Large fenced back yard. Schools and shopping close and convenient. . 2019 structural Engineer's report available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

