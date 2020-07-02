1918 Rolando Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute spacious home. Unique flexible floor plan can be 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom with two living rooms. Both bathrooms and kitchen updated or remodeled. Front room, dinette and all wet areas have ceramic tile floors. Bedroom carpets replaced September 2018. Interior doors and trim freshly painted. Brick fireplace has gas logs. Spacious master bathroom has separate tub and large tiled shower. Master closet is walk-in with plenty of shelving. Storage building with concrete flooring and electricity. Large fenced back yard. Schools and shopping close and convenient. . 2019 structural Engineer's report available.