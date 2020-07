Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage sauna

Nice two story brick town home with laminate floors upstairs and down. Living area with fireplace. Dining area. Updated kitchen. Upstairs has large master bedroom and bath plus walk in closet. Two other bedrooms second floor. Open patio fenced back yard. Two car garage. Washer & dryer full size included. Yard care included. There is a community poo, club house, and sauna.