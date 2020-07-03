All apartments in Garland
1814 Frances Drive

1814 Frances Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1814 Frances Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Westwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3.2.2 Duplex ready for a great family to live in it. Close to all highways, shopping, and schools.

Garland ISD

E - Freeman

M - Bussey

H - Garland

To make an appointment to see the home, please call 817-592-8696. Pets are okay as long as it is not a Pit Bull or Rottweiler. Pet Fee is $300.00 per pet (non-refundable). Normal deposit is one month's rent but we can break it up into 3 monthly payments if needed. We do charge a $100.00 single or $150.00 double application fee. Poor credit okay with either good rental history or larger deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
