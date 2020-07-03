All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
1722 Indian School Road
1722 Indian School Road

1722 Indian School Road · No Longer Available
Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

1722 Indian School Road, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Who wouldn't love this beautiful updated home with new kitchen and new baths? This is a rare find in the rental market! Open concept kitchen with new appliances, quartz counters and modern cabinetry. Designer tile in bath and kitchen. This home has new flooring throughout, beautiful paint colors and a large back yard. This beautiful home has a one car garage, a Morgan shed in the back and washer-dryer connections. Refrigerator included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. no pets over 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Indian School Road have any available units?
1722 Indian School Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Indian School Road have?
Some of 1722 Indian School Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Indian School Road currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Indian School Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Indian School Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Indian School Road is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Indian School Road offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Indian School Road offers parking.
Does 1722 Indian School Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Indian School Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Indian School Road have a pool?
No, 1722 Indian School Road does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Indian School Road have accessible units?
No, 1722 Indian School Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Indian School Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Indian School Road has units with dishwashers.

