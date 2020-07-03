1722 Indian School Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Who wouldn't love this beautiful updated home with new kitchen and new baths? This is a rare find in the rental market! Open concept kitchen with new appliances, quartz counters and modern cabinetry. Designer tile in bath and kitchen. This home has new flooring throughout, beautiful paint colors and a large back yard. This beautiful home has a one car garage, a Morgan shed in the back and washer-dryer connections. Refrigerator included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. no pets over 20 lbs.