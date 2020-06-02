All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1713 Lantana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1713 Lantana Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:16 AM

1713 Lantana Drive

1713 Lantana Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1713 Lantana Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Split bedroom plan. Two living and two dining areas. Kitchen has center isle and breakfast bar open to den. Stainless appliances include fridge. Separate laundry room, washer and dryer can remain. Master suite has 2 walk in closets. Master bathroom has separate tub and shower. Two inch blinds throughout. Fireplace in den. Home is convenient to schools, Firewheel shopping center and I90. Privacy fenced yard. Community pool access fee is not included in rent. Small pets accepted on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Lantana Drive have any available units?
1713 Lantana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Lantana Drive have?
Some of 1713 Lantana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Lantana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Lantana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Lantana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Lantana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Lantana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Lantana Drive offers parking.
Does 1713 Lantana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Lantana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Lantana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1713 Lantana Drive has a pool.
Does 1713 Lantana Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 Lantana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Lantana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Lantana Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District