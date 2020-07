Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Two bedroom duplex in Garland - Two bedroom duplex nestled on a cul-de-sac in an established residential neighborhood of Garland. Recent upgrades and lots of living space.. Open floor plan , covered back porch,ceiling fans and come with appliances including refrigerator and electric stove. Nearby schools and bus line. Schedule today. Priced right to lease fast.



