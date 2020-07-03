1701 Warwick Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

No tile in this Cute home with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Good sized living area with fireplace. Plenty of cabinets in this kitchen with backyard view. Large Master with walk in closet. Covered patio with access to garage and utility area. Fenced backyard.