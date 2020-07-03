All apartments in Garland
1701 Warwick Street
1701 Warwick Street

1701 Warwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Warwick Street, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No tile in this Cute home with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Good sized living area with fireplace. Plenty of cabinets in this kitchen with backyard view. Large Master with walk in closet. Covered patio with access to garage and utility area. Fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

