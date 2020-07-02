1622 Novel Pl

Amenities
Novel Place - Newly Renovated One Story Ranch Style Home in Garland. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 1,496 sq. ft. It features:
- Gas Fireplace
- Nice size Kitchen
- Gas Stove
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- 2 Car Garage
- New Carpet
- New Vinyl Floor
- Freshly painted inside and out
- Ceiling Fans in all rooms
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.
(RLNE3951893)