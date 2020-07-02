All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1622 Novel Pl

1622 Novel Place · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Novel Place, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Novel Place - Newly Renovated One Story Ranch Style Home in Garland. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 1,496 sq. ft. It features:

- Gas Fireplace
- Nice size Kitchen
- Gas Stove
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- 2 Car Garage
- New Carpet
- New Vinyl Floor
- Freshly painted inside and out
- Ceiling Fans in all rooms

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

(RLNE3951893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Novel Pl have any available units?
1622 Novel Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Novel Pl have?
Some of 1622 Novel Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Novel Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Novel Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Novel Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Novel Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Novel Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Novel Pl offers parking.
Does 1622 Novel Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Novel Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Novel Pl have a pool?
No, 1622 Novel Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Novel Pl have accessible units?
No, 1622 Novel Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Novel Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 Novel Pl has units with dishwashers.

