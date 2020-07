Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Nice 1 Bedroom Condo in great Garland location.

Unit comes with fridge, dishwasher, range, microwave AND stackable washer and dryer. It features nice new wood look flooring in living room and new carpet in bedroom. View of nice community swimming pool from your balcony! Don't miss out!