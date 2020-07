Amenities

fireplace furnished refrigerator

Cute 3/2/2 in Garland - Three bedroom, two bath home with vinyl plank grey flooring. Master bedroom split from the other bedrooms for added privacy. Kitchen is open concept with new countertops and cabinets. Appliances furnished except the refrigerator, Resident will need to furnish own refrigerator. Nice sized living room space with fireplace. Cute fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this wonderful home.



