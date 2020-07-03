All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1317 Fawn Ridge Trail
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:09 PM

1317 Fawn Ridge Trail

1317 Fawn Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1317 Fawn Ridge Trail, Garland, TX 75042
Creekside Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful two story traditional situated on a corner lot in a quiet established gated community. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home offers plenty of room to entertain with 3 spacious living areas. The beautiful kitchen features granite counter-tops and center island with ample prep space for preparing home-cooked meals. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor providing plenty of privacy. You will also enjoy hosting friends and family upstairs in the game room. Don't miss this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail have any available units?
1317 Fawn Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail have?
Some of 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Fawn Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Fawn Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District