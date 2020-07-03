1317 Fawn Ridge Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful two story traditional situated on a corner lot in a quiet established gated community. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home offers plenty of room to entertain with 3 spacious living areas. The beautiful kitchen features granite counter-tops and center island with ample prep space for preparing home-cooked meals. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor providing plenty of privacy. You will also enjoy hosting friends and family upstairs in the game room. Don't miss this home!