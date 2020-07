Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Clean, bright, and open! This home has 1300 sq ft of space, but it seems like much more. It has hardwood floors, new bathroom and kitchen, with all new appliances. It has a huge shade tree in the front yard. This home is an extraordinary value, and will make an excellent first home for you. The home has been remodeled by top quality craftsmen and looks like new.