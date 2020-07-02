All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1217 Monterrey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1217 Monterrey Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1217 Monterrey Drive

1217 Monterrey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1217 Monterrey Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Golden Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon 4 Bed 2 Bath Garland - Garland home with great curb appeal. Open and spacious floor-plan with formal dining, breakfast nook, large living area with wood burning fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! Home will be ready for viewing on July 15th

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license

(RLNE3248818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Monterrey Drive have any available units?
1217 Monterrey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1217 Monterrey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Monterrey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Monterrey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 Monterrey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1217 Monterrey Drive offer parking?
No, 1217 Monterrey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Monterrey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Monterrey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Monterrey Drive have a pool?
No, 1217 Monterrey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Monterrey Drive have accessible units?
No, 1217 Monterrey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Monterrey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Monterrey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Monterrey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Monterrey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District