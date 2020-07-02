1217 Monterrey Drive

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon 4 Bed 2 Bath Garland - Garland home with great curb appeal. Open and spacious floor-plan with formal dining, breakfast nook, large living area with wood burning fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! Home will be ready for viewing on July 15th



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license



(RLNE3248818)