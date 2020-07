1209 ROSEWOOD HILLS DR

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

MODERN SPACIOUsHOME IN GARLAND FOR RENT OR SALE - Property Id: 38092



THIS 1,524 SQUARE FOOT HOUSE SITS ON A 7,501 SQUARE FOOT LOT AND FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS.

NEWLY UPDATED HOUSE WITH OPEN CONCEPT SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM NEW RESTROOMS HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET,SPACIOUS BACKYARD! GREAT FOR PETS AND HAVING BBQ'S WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD MINUTES FROM FIRE WHEEL MALL,GEORGE BUSH TURNPIKE,RESTAURAN TS, AND SCHOOLS. A MUST SEE!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/38092p

Property Id 38092



(RLNE5043717)