Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:18 AM

112 Mckinley Street

112 McKinley St · No Longer Available
Location

112 McKinley St, Garland, TX 75042
Freeman

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2nd Floor unit:Updated & Freshly painted inside, nice and clean 4 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex built in 2002. Recent laminate in the living, and ceramic tiled floors in the kitchen, utility, hallway and bath, and recent carpet in the bedrooms. Large living with large bedrooms and ceiling fan in every room and 2 inch fauxwood blinds throughout . Comes with fridge and has full size washer and dryer connection in the utility room. Close to Dart Garland train depot and bus routes. Agent to verify the accuracy of all information and measurements. 1650 sq ft per tax. Tenant to pay $90 per month for water sewer and trash. No Pet. Looking for occupancy ASAP. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Mckinley Street have any available units?
112 Mckinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Mckinley Street have?
Some of 112 Mckinley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Mckinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Mckinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Mckinley Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 Mckinley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 112 Mckinley Street offer parking?
No, 112 Mckinley Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 Mckinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Mckinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Mckinley Street have a pool?
No, 112 Mckinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Mckinley Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Mckinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Mckinley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Mckinley Street has units with dishwashers.

