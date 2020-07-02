112 Mckinley Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

2nd Floor unit:Updated & Freshly painted inside, nice and clean 4 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex built in 2002. Recent laminate in the living, and ceramic tiled floors in the kitchen, utility, hallway and bath, and recent carpet in the bedrooms. Large living with large bedrooms and ceiling fan in every room and 2 inch fauxwood blinds throughout . Comes with fridge and has full size washer and dryer connection in the utility room. Close to Dart Garland train depot and bus routes. Agent to verify the accuracy of all information and measurements. 1650 sq ft per tax. Tenant to pay $90 per month for water sewer and trash. No Pet. Looking for occupancy ASAP. No section 8.