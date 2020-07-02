All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:15 AM

1114 Shorehaven

1114 Shorehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Shorehaven Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nice rental home in a good location. Near schools and park. Call to view today!

(RLNE4995202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Shorehaven have any available units?
1114 Shorehaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1114 Shorehaven currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Shorehaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Shorehaven pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Shorehaven is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Shorehaven offer parking?
No, 1114 Shorehaven does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Shorehaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Shorehaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Shorehaven have a pool?
No, 1114 Shorehaven does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Shorehaven have accessible units?
No, 1114 Shorehaven does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Shorehaven have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Shorehaven does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Shorehaven have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Shorehaven does not have units with air conditioning.

