All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1109 Crockett Street.
1109 Crockett Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:00 AM
1 of 1
1109 Crockett Street
1109 Crockett Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1109 Crockett Street, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 1 bath
The property has a small storage in the back
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1109 Crockett Street have any available units?
1109 Crockett Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1109 Crockett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Crockett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Crockett Street pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Crockett Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1109 Crockett Street offer parking?
No, 1109 Crockett Street does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Crockett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Crockett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Crockett Street have a pool?
No, 1109 Crockett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Crockett Street have accessible units?
No, 1109 Crockett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Crockett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Crockett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Crockett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Crockett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
