1109 Alexandria Ave

Cute and Spacious Garland Home - Lovely North Garland home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage. Split bedroom arrangement with master bedroom downstairs and other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Large living area and kitchen with new granite countertops. Home has large cover patio with large back yard. Move out date is Nov. 30. Takes 2 weeks to get ready.
(RLNE4500658)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
