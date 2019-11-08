All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1109 Alexandria Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1109 Alexandria Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1109 Alexandria Ave

1109 Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1109 Alexandria Avenue, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute and Spacious Garland Home - Lovely North Garland home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage. Split bedroom arrangement with master bedroom downstairs and other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Large living area and kitchen with new granite countertops. Home has large cover patio with large back yard. Move out date is Nov. 30. Takes 2 weeks to get ready.

(RLNE4500658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Alexandria Ave have any available units?
1109 Alexandria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Alexandria Ave have?
Some of 1109 Alexandria Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Alexandria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Alexandria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Alexandria Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Alexandria Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Alexandria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Alexandria Ave offers parking.
Does 1109 Alexandria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Alexandria Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Alexandria Ave have a pool?
No, 1109 Alexandria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Alexandria Ave have accessible units?
No, 1109 Alexandria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Alexandria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Alexandria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District