Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Oversized 2 story with over 1,700 sq ft, 3 bed 2.5 bath. Stylish & savy Delight kitchen w ceramic tile, stove, dishwasher & built in microwave. Comfort sitting on your downstairs wood deck or the upstairs wood deck. Spacious size backyardPet Friendly. $300 Non-refundable Pet Fee each.Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.