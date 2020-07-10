1013 Weston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Cute 2 BR condo in established community. Features in this home include, Vaulted ceiling in living room as well as a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full size washer and dryer connection, split bedrooms, small fenced yard, easy access to 635 and I-30, close to bus line and shopping. This one will not last long. Additional $50 per month in addtion to rent paid for water usage. See it today! Pics are prior to current occupancy. Owner is Licensed to practice Real Estate in Texas. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.