Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:23 AM

1013 Weston Drive

1013 Weston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Weston Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 BR condo in established community. Features in this home include, Vaulted ceiling in living room as well as a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full size washer and dryer connection, split bedrooms, small fenced yard, easy access to 635 and I-30, close to bus line and shopping. This one will not last long. Additional $50 per month in addtion to rent paid for water usage. See it today! Pics are prior to current occupancy. Owner is Licensed to practice Real Estate in Texas. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Weston Drive have any available units?
1013 Weston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Weston Drive have?
Some of 1013 Weston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Weston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Weston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Weston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Weston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1013 Weston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Weston Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 Weston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Weston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Weston Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Weston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Weston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Weston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Weston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Weston Drive has units with dishwashers.

