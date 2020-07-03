1005 Mill Spring Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Open House This Saturday 11/2 from Noon to 2PM.



This home has recently been completely renovated. Fresh interior paint, new tile, and new granite kitchen counter tops on both the main kitchen and island along with stainless appliances. There's 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage with an opener. There's wood and tile floors through out the home. A nice fireplace in the living area The master suite has a large bathroom and a walk-in closet. Very private back yard that backs up to a green belt. When you look out the backyard all you see is trees! The house is 1,769 square feet with a very open design. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3723223)