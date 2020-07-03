All apartments in Garland
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:46 PM

1005 Mill Spring Dr

1005 Mill Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Mill Spring Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Open House This Saturday 11/2 from Noon to 2PM.

This home has recently been completely renovated. Fresh interior paint, new tile, and new granite kitchen counter tops on both the main kitchen and island along with stainless appliances. There's 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage with an opener. There's wood and tile floors through out the home. A nice fireplace in the living area The master suite has a large bathroom and a walk-in closet. Very private back yard that backs up to a green belt. When you look out the backyard all you see is trees! The house is 1,769 square feet with a very open design. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3723223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Mill Spring Dr have any available units?
1005 Mill Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Mill Spring Dr have?
Some of 1005 Mill Spring Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Mill Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Mill Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Mill Spring Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Mill Spring Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Mill Spring Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Mill Spring Dr offers parking.
Does 1005 Mill Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Mill Spring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Mill Spring Dr have a pool?
No, 1005 Mill Spring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Mill Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 1005 Mill Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Mill Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Mill Spring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

