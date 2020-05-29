All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3127 Bainbridge Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:12 PM

3127 Bainbridge Lane

3127 Bainbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Bainbridge Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
North facing home in Pearson Farms. Large front patio. Open kitchen with Granite counters. 1st Floor large master suite, large secondary bedrooms. Spacious study/formal living room with crown molding, & double french doors. Office, Vaulted family room, with gorgeous decorative fireplace, Beautiful pool,private yard & patio. Upstairs entertaining including wet bar, spacious game & media rooms.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Bainbridge Lane have any available units?
3127 Bainbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Bainbridge Lane have?
Some of 3127 Bainbridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Bainbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Bainbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Bainbridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3127 Bainbridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3127 Bainbridge Lane offer parking?
No, 3127 Bainbridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3127 Bainbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 Bainbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Bainbridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3127 Bainbridge Lane has a pool.
Does 3127 Bainbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3127 Bainbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Bainbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 Bainbridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

