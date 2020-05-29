3127 Bainbridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

North facing home in Pearson Farms. Large front patio. Open kitchen with Granite counters. 1st Floor large master suite, large secondary bedrooms. Spacious study/formal living room with crown molding, & double french doors. Office, Vaulted family room, with gorgeous decorative fireplace, Beautiful pool,private yard & patio. Upstairs entertaining including wet bar, spacious game & media rooms.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.