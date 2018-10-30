All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:32 AM

8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W

8457 Shallow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8457 Shallow Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W Available 07/01/19 Spacious 2 story Home - Come see this Move-in ready home with tons of room to grow. The upstairs game room is a perfect place for Movie night or the option of converting to a 4th bedroom if needed. The back yard is one of the best in the neighborhood with a great covered patio for a quiet view into the pasture behind. Loacted close to restaurants and shopping makes this home attractive to active families who want to be in an outstanding school district. Stop searching and schedule your showing today, this home wont last long!

(RLNE4939932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W have any available units?
8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W currently offering any rent specials?
8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W pet-friendly?
No, 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W offer parking?
No, 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W does not offer parking.
Does 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W have a pool?
No, 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W does not have a pool.
Does 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W have accessible units?
No, 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W does not have accessible units.
Does 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8457 Shallow Creek, Ft W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University